Atlanta woman from viral pandemic video is back with release of gospel album

ATLANTA — Some of you may recall a video that went viral during the pandemic that captured how many of us felt.

K.D. French from Covington recorded this video where she sang about her repeated trips to the fridge while cooped up at home.

Now, she just released a gospel CD and hopes it helps those who are still struggling after the pandemic.

“I just hope that one song touches somebody,” she said.

The CD is called, ‘Finding My Way.’

