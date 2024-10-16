Atlanta will host Super Bowl in 2028, metro Atlanta businesses planning to cash in

ATLANTA — The road to the Vince Lombardi trophy will go through Atlanta in 2028. The NFL announced the Super Bowl will return to Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Many are expecting to feel the economic impact.

When word got out that the Super Bowl is returning to Mercedes Benz, General Manager of the historic Paschal’s Restaurant and Bar, Kenny Coutler, said it was their time to shine.

“We are the premiere restaurant within walking distance of Mercedes Benz stadium. Anything that happens at the stadium we benefit from,” Coutler told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.

The Castleberry Hill classic is already considering all the possibilities, from renting the place out for one night to the entire weekend. And even increasing their footprint.

The Super Bowl news came out of the NFL owners meeting in Buckhead on Tuesday.

“I think this is a huge statement about this community. Atlanta, their leadership, both in the public sector and private sector. They have been known on a global basis as the city that can make things happen,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

The largest sporting event in the world is expected to impact the entire metro Atlanta area.

In Duluth, at Rendezvous Restaurant and Lounge, they anticipate feeling the impact.

“Definitely we are going to need more hands-on that day,” AJ Adedotun, owner of Rendezvous Restaurant and Lounge said.

Economists estimate that in 2019 the big game brought in $200 million to metro Atlanta’s economy.

