Atlanta steps up security on Edgewood Ave. as community leaders search for gun violence answers

ATLANTA — In response to Monday’s deadly mass shooting on Edgewood Avenue that left one person dead and 10 others injured, Atlanta police are increasing patrols and setting up additional cameras in the area.

The increased security measures come as community leaders and elected officials gather to address the issue of gun violence.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was there Friday as religious leaders and officials met in the historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood to pray for peace and speak out against the recent violence that has plagued the community.

The Auburn Church Collaborative organized the gathering near the scene of the shooting.

The group said is actively engaging with the community to promote peace and unity in the wake of recent violence.

“There is no place for guns as a way to resolve our issues, and we are certainly united in that,” Rev. John Vaughn of Ebenezer Baptist Church said.

Elected officials are also taking action by planning to introduce new legislation and form a task force that will include residents, police and business owners.

“I will be introducing legislation on Monday. I’ve been working with the mayor and his team on getting this together. It is going to be his main focus, not just now, but he understands the importance of consistency in this corridor,” said Liliana Bakhtiari, Atlanta City Council member who represents District 5.

Atlanta PD is currently investigating the shooting, with no arrests made at this time. However, the APD has already increased patrols and installed additional surveillance cameras to enhance security.

Nearby businesses said they have felt the impact of the shooting, with some experiencing cancellations.

A restaurant owner expressed frustration over the situation but remains hopeful for a resolution through cooperation with police and community leaders.

