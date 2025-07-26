3 wounded, 1 critically, in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say three people were shot, with one critically wounded, in a shooting overnight in the Sweet Auburn area of Atlanta.

Two males and one female were shot early Saturday at 345 Edgewood Ave SE. Police received the call at 2:49 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A female and a male of undetermined age were taken to Grady Hospital. The male was in critical condition.

A second male of undisclosed age took himself to Grady Hospital alert, conscious and breathing.

APD investigators are currently gathering information about this shooting, but have no suspect information yet.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News will have more on this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group