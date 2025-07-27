Atlanta police investigating multiple shootings on Saturday

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are busy trying to solve multiple shootings that happened over the last 24 hours.

The first one happened overnight Saturday around 2 a.m., near Edgewood Avenue in Southeast. Atlanta Police said three people were shot; one was left with serious injuries.

Just after 8 a.m. Marta police responded to a shooting that happened as a train was pulling up to Buckhead Station. A spokesperson said a man was grazed by a bullet in the buttocks.

Danetria James told Channel 2’s Cory James that her friend was on the train when it happened.

“The two guys were arguing but she’s like they always argue, she was like right when they were getting ready to pull into Buckhead Station -- he stands up, pulls weapon out, and did what he did and ran off,” said James.

Hours later, police said a mother and her two teenage daughters were shot near Middleton Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Despite the recent crime, The Atlanta Journal Constitution released recent data that shows homicides are down more than 30 percent in comparison to last year.

