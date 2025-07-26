1 person dead after shooting outside Checkers in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting outside a fast food restaurant in DeKalb County on Saturday that killed one person.

Officers confirmed they were called to a Checkers on Glenwood Road near Columbia Drive.

Investigators say there one person was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

They say they are looking for the person or people responsible for the shooting.

Channel 2 Action News was at the scene and saw a large area blocked off by police tape and several police units.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

