State police uncover new aliases of woman posing as nurse in GA, 4 other states

PITTSBURGH, Penn. — Pennsylvania State Police have uncovered several aliases of a woman pretending to be a nurse in at least five states.

Officials say that since taking Shannon Nicole Womack into custody and learning of other names she has used, they are working to learn her real name.

WPXI, Channel 2’s sister station, reports what started as a routine traffic stop led to police uncovering what they are calling a sophisticated, multi-state scheme.

Womack is accused of stealing identities and posing as a nurse in Georgia, Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Womack is also listed on the Georgia Secretary of State’s “nursing imposters alerts” database.

WPXI reports that Womack’s known aliases include: Angel Renee Kelly, Shannon Nicole Lawson, Shannon Nicole Parham, Shannon Nicole Abiola, Shannon Nicole Armstrong, Shannon Abiola-Parham, Shannon Nicole Womack, Shannon Nicole Lethes, Shannon Nicole Robinson and Shannon Lee Lawson.

But Pennsylvania State Police have since added the aliases Shannon Nicole Grimes and Shannon Nicole Lethco to the list of known names.

Anyone who recognizes her should contact police.

