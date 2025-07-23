Woman accused of posing as a nurse in GA, 4 other states

PITTSBURGH, Penn. — Pennsylvania State Police have charged a woman accused of posing as a nurse in at least five states, including Georgia.

WPXI, Channel 2’s sister station, reports what started as a routine traffic stop led to police uncovering what they are calling a sophisticated, multi-state scheme.

Shannon Womack is accused of stealing identities and posing as a nurse in Georgia, Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

“Womack obtained staffing through agencies and even at that point, was able to create her own host agency,” Trooper Rocco Gagliardi said. “So she was picking up the phone and transferring those jobs and careers to herself.”

Pennsylvania State Police pulled Womack over in April. They said she misidentified herself to troopers and her Georgia vehicle registration was expired.

When they searched her car, troopers found several forms of ID, prescription medications from different nursing facilities that were prescribed to residents, medical documents/patient logs and medical equipment.

Troopers said they later found out there were multiple warrants for Womack’s arrest related to fraud and impersonating a nurse. Womack is also listed on the Georgia Secretary of State’s “nursing imposters alerts” database.

WPXI reports that Womack’s known aliases include: Angel Renee Kelly, Shannon Nicole Lawson, Shannon Nicole Parham, Shannon Nicole Abiola, Shannon Nicole Armstrong, Shannon Abiola-Parham, Shannon Nicole Womack, Shannon Nicole Lethes, Shannon Nicole Robinson and Shannon Lee Lawson.

