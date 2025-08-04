Atlanta sets new safety rules for Edgewood Avenue after series of shootings

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has announced new safety and compliance measures for Edgewood Avenue following recent incidents, aiming to enhance safety and support local businesses in the area.

Mayor Andre Dickens emphasized a balanced approach to ensure Edgewood Avenue remains a vibrant cultural and nightlife destination, with immediate safety measures and long-term solutions in place.

“Edgewood Avenue is one of Atlanta’s most iconic cultural and nightlife destinations, and one night will not define one of the most popular areas on the Eastside,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement.

Crime rates have decreased citywide, with homicides down 25%, motor vehicle theft down 38%, and overall crime down 8% from 2024, as of Aug. 2.

The City of Atlanta said it has increased police presence and is introducing targeted measures to address crime and safety concerns along the Edgewood corridor.

While there were several incidents in a short period last week, Atlanta officials said there were no major incidents in the Edgewood District, or city at large, this past weekend.

“The Atlanta Police Department is committed to working alongside the community to enhance safety and quality of life in the Edgewood Corridor,” Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

Immediate actions include increased police patrols during peak business hours, targeted enforcement of key regulations, and traffic adjustments to improve pedestrian safety.

Atlanta will also convene a task force for the area, with city council expected to review legislation doing so at Monday’s meeting.

“The Edgewood District is an essential part of Atlanta’s culture and, working with the Dickens Administration and my colleagues in City Council, we will enact short-term solutions and explore long-term solutions to ensure residents, visitors and businesses have the safe and vibrant environment they deserve,” District 5 City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari said.

Long-term plans involve improving lighting, strengthening zoning enforcement, and expanding camera network tools to maintain safety in the area.

The City’s Department of Finance has intensified enforcement efforts, citing several businesses for non-compliance with tax and licensing regulations.

The Mayor’s Office Nightlife Division has conducted outreach to Edgewood business owners to assess their needs and reaffirm the City’s commitment to a safe nightlife scene.

The City of Atlanta’s coordinated efforts aim to ensure Edgewood Avenue remains a safe and thriving area for residents and visitors, with both immediate and strategic measures in place.

