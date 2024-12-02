Atlanta security guard’s family anxious for murder trial after multiple delays

ATLANTA — Nearly three years after an Atlanta security guard’s murder, his accused killer’s trial is set to start this week.

Jury selection is scheduled to start Monday morning.

Damon Wilson, 24, is on trial, accused of shooting a security guard at Encore Hookah Bar on Feb. 2022.

That security guard was Ty Ross. He was 28 years old.

He was engaged to marry Aaliyah Strong.

“I’m hopeful that it will move forward so that we can get some closure going into 2025,” Strong said.

She said the trial has faced multiple delays.

According to court records, it was supposed to start in Feb. 2023.

A judge has rescheduled it at least twice since.

Last week, Wilson’s defense team filed a motion asking the judge to give them another month or two to prepare.

“Court can bring a lot of emotion. So, you can imagine the frustration for myself and people who love Ty,” Strong said.

While she’s been waiting, she’s seen Encore shut down, founded an organization called Tyme to Thrive Beyond Grief, and has partnered with the city’s nightlife division.

“We’re teaching business owners, security guards better safety practices, how to handle customers to hopefully reduce the amount of gun violence happening in the city,” Strong said.

Strong said it’s been a long journey, and she’ll be at the courthouse, expecting jury selection on Monday.

“If we can make it through this trial and get the verdict that we hope for, that will be a good holiday wish for us,” said Strong.

