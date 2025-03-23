Atlanta Science Festival wraps up in Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Science Festival wrapped up Saturday in Piedmont Park.

Their Exploration Expo was the grand finale of the two-week celebration of science and technology.

Georgia Natural Gas and Delta Community Credit Union, both WSB Family 2 Family partners, participated in the festival.

“We’ve had kids of all ages stopping by, young scientists and scholars learning about kinetic energy, energy storage. They’re building helicopters over here having fun,” Georgia Natural Gas’s Maurice Baker told Channel 2.

Delta Community Credit Union presented a $15,000 check to Science ATL so the group can continue to hold events like this one.

