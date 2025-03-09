Atlanta Science Festival is underway at Georgia Tech, spotlighting interesting musical instruments

ATLANTA — The Guthman musical instrument competition is happening at Georgia Tech.

It’s part of the kickoff to the Atlanta Science Festival.

Inventors come from around the world to show off musical instruments that look and sound a little different.

“Because it is sort of what the School of Music here at Georgia Tech is all about, which is taking the art and human part of music making and overlapping it with the science and technology that we do everywhere here at Georgia Tech,” Jeff Albert, Interim Director of the Georgia Tech School of Music told Channel 2.

The festival’s official launch was on Saturday.

There are over 100 different events happening over the next two weeks and most of them are free.

You can see the schedule of events at https://atlantasciencefestival.org/.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group