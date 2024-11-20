Atlanta Public Schools hosts 2nd in series of elementary school SRO hiring events

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools will host the second in a series of hiring events to get school resource officers into all of its elementary schools.

Channel 2 Action News reported when the first event was held Saturday, with APS staff saying that the SROs are needed now more than ever before.

Now, the second event at Lakewood Stadium is expected to start Wednesday afternoon, with two more events planned for early December.

APS set a hiring target to have at least one SRO at each elementary school in the district, which means they could have at least 50 for elementary schools if the goal is met.

A spokesman for APS said the SRO job fairs are being held at Lakewood Stadium to ensure they have the proper space for the physical fitness portion of the application process.

If you can’t make the event Wednesday, there are hiring events planned for Dec. 7 and Dec. 11. You can also apply online at the APS website.

