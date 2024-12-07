Atlanta police searching for suspect accused of shooting victim during armed robbery

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect.

APD responded to a person shot call at 1575 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta on Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they received treatment for their injuries. During the course of their investigation, police learned the man was a victim of an armed robbery.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at here, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

