Atlanta police searching for burglar caught on camera

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are currently searching for a man captured on camera after breaking into someone’s house.

Surveillance video from inside the southwest Atlanta house shows a man walking around the home on Pomona Circle, even right up to the camera.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the video, he walks out of frame, but not before giving a clear look at his face.

Investigators are hoping that the video will help the public recognize who the burglar is.

They say he came in through the back door of the home early Thursday morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information of who he may be.

It’s unclear what was taken from the home.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 dead, 1 critical after crash near train tracks, DeKalb officials say At least two people are dead after a car crash near train tracks, according to DeKalb County Fire and Emergency Services.

©2023 Cox Media Group