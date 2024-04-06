2 dead, 1 critical after crash near train tracks, DeKalb officials say

DORAVILLE, Ga. — At least two people are dead after a car crash near train tracks, according to DeKalb County Fire and Emergency Services.

Doraville police told Channel 2 that the crash happened Saturday morning near Flowers Road, which is right by a set of train tracks.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore is LIVE on the scene working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News At Noon.

DeKalb Fire initially said the crash involved the train, but later clarified that information.

The driver involved in the crash is in critical condition, according to police.

Neither of the victims who died have been identified.

Georgia State Patrol is also assisting with the investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Inmate at metro Atlanta prison accused of making bombs, mailing them to Alaska, D.C.

©2023 Cox Media Group