Officers investigating deadly shooting at shopping center in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a DeKalb County shopping center early Saturday morning.
A large police presence along with yellow tape was seen near Evans Mill Road in Lithonia. Officers on the scene told Channel 2 that the shooting happened in a wooded area of the shopping center.
This wooded area is a short distance from a sports bar.
Police have not identified a victim in this shooting.
