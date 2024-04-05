DeKalb County renters say trash hasn’t been picked up at complex since February

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Renters living at the Oliver Forrest apartments say their trash hasn’t been picked up since February.

“It’s so disgusting and disturbing,” said one renter.

Fearing retaliation from management, the renters told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln they did not want their identities revealed.

For weeks they say trash has lined the parking lot. After several complaints, renters say management placed additional dumpsters throughout the property. However, the trash still hasn’t been picked up.

“From the front to the back, everywhere you couldn’t really park,” another renter told Channel 2 Action News.

Renters say they reported this issue to Dekalb County’s Code Compliance division.

DeKalb County officials told Channel 2 Action News this has been a nuisance property for five years. Channel 2 Action News learned violations at this property date back to 2019.

In 2019, county code enforcement officials said the complex had 87 violations for compliance that must be dealt with. In court, the company confirmed the violations had occurred and paid $34,800 in fines for them.

By 2021, code compliance began investigating multiple trash complaints.

On Sept. 5, 2023 the county issued the complex another 47 citations. When the company went back to court, they agreed to pay $35,100 for violations related to trash, debris and exposed high-voltage wiring.

The owners were cited again on Sept. 19, 2023 for not having an up to date business license.

By March and April, the owners received nine more citations related to trash, debris, and other hazards on the property.

Because no action was taken by the owners, they will have to appear before a judge again on May 21, 2024.

