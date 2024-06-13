Atlanta police say they’re fighting crime this summer with ‘operation heatwave’

ATLANTA — The summer months can often lead to more crime, but Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta police said not this summer.

Police say they’re turning up the heat with a new summer safety plan.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was live along the Beltline at Ponce De Leon Avenue.

APD said they’re turning up the heat with a new ‘Operation Heat Wave’

This summer, you can expect to see more patrols along the beltline and areas around the city that are considered to be more prone to violent crimes.

Chyna Alexander and her friend Brie Ellis said summer nights are sometimes spent at home.

“It’s always something happening. I don’t go anywhere, especially at night. That’s when everything really happens,” said Alexander.

APD says they get it, so they have launched Operation Heatwave, a major anti-crime blitz that officials say has a proven track record.

“We saw a lot of success with this operation last year, with numerous drug and gun seizures and gang charges against violent repeat offenders,” said Mayor Andre Dickens.

Police will double down in high-crime areas and residents will see lots of officers on foot, bicycles, and horseback. Police will also be responding quickly to street racing.

“If you’re thinking about street racing in Atlanta, think again. You’re going to jail,” said Chief Darin Schierbaum with APD.

City officials said Heatwave 2023 led to fewer shootings and robberies.

The 2024 version will also include the city’s new ‘Care’ unit to respond to non-violent calls, freeing up even more armed officers to tackle serious incidents. And there will be many more summer camps, basketball leagues, and more, to give young people safer things to do.

That’s the part that Alexander and Ellis like.

“I think that’s better. It’s helping the community. I think it’s a good idea,” said Ellis, a student.

And police said the Beltline is one of those areas where you can expect to see more officers this summer.

