0 Atlanta police officer fired after $500 disappears from victim of fatal shooting

An Atlanta police officer was fired Monday after being accused of taking $500 from a victim of a fatal shooting, police confirmed.

After the accusations, Atlanta police conducted an administrative investigation into former Officer Keisha Richburg.

The investigation did not confirm whether Richburg took the money, but she was fired for not properly accounting for the money in accordance with the department’s policies, Atlanta police said in a statement. She had worked in the department for about two and a half years.

“Officer integrity goes to the heart of what we do here every single day,” Police Chief Erika Shields said in the statement. “It’s imperative the public have trust in our word and our actions. It’s extremely disappointing to see the victim of a fatal shooting be victimized twice by the actions of one our officers.”

The deadly shooting happened on Marietta Road in Northwest Atlanta on June 19, AJC.com previously reported.

Police arrested An-Nur Green, 43, for allegedly shooting Jamel Harris in the head because of an argument that turned violent. Harris, a married father, died at the hospital, authorities confirmed.

Leilani Collier tried to help Harris while he was wounded and opened his wallet to find his name, she told Channel 2 Action News after the incident.

She turned the wallet over to the police and let Harris’ wife know about the money. Police allegedly told Lanique Harris, who was pregnant with the couple’s second child, there was no money.

"We have a mortgage to pay,” Lanique Harris told Channel 2 Action News after the incident.

“We have funeral expenses. He didn’t have life insurance, just that money would have really helped us.”

Once the administrative case is closed, Atlanta police said they will turn it over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This story was written by Erin Schilling of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

