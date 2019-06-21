Witness: Cop 'lowest of the low' for allegedly stealing money from dead man

ATLANTA - A local police officer is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from a murder victim and now the victim's widow is speaking out about the alleged theft.
On Wednesday, someone shot and killed Jamel Harris, an Atlanta father with another child on the way.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant learned Friday that an Atlanta police officer is now under investigation for stealing money from Harris's wallet after he was killed.
A witness who helped identify Harris said she saw about $500 to $600 in his wallet.
Diamant speaks exclusively with the victim's pregnant widow, LIVE AT 6 on Channel 2 Action News.
