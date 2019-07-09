Woman warns of 'fake customer service' scam targeting popular money transfer app

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County woman has a warning for others after she said a fake customer service representative scammed her out of hundreds.
Kristen Williams said she was trying to fix a wrong money transfer on a popular mobile payment app called Cash App.
When she couldn’t find a phone number on the app, Williams said she googled it -- but later learned the number was fake and it cost her hundreds of dollars.
“I said, ‘Sir the money I had in my account is that as sitting in my Cash App account. It’s gone,’ and then he hung up the phone,” Williams said.
