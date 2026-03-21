Atlanta Police looking for person of interest in a shooting in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a person of interest in the shooting of a 19-year-old man. The incident occurred on Feb. 20 along the 300 block on Fairburn Rd in southwest Atlanta.

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Officers say they responded to the scene and located the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The 19-year-old was transported to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Detectives have released a video and photos of the person of interest and are asking the public for assistance in identifying the person shown. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

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You can remain anonymous. Tips can be called in to the tip line at 404-577-8477 or submitted online at www.stopcrimeatl.org. Additionally, the public can use the P3 Tips mobile app or text “CSGA” to 738477 to reach investigators.

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