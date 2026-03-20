DeKalb County Schools updates list of schools that could close

DeKalb County Schools updated the district’s plans to close or consolidate schools to address declining enrollment.

The district first released a list of 27 schools that could close or convert to another school level in February. On Friday, the district updated the list with a second scenario. A third and final scenario will be released in April before a decision is made in the fall.

Officials held a news conference Friday to discuss the ongoing plans. They said they are working to balance plans for the short-term and long-term and allow flexibility to respond as the needs of students change.

More than 9,000 people participated in the previous survey in some way, but they are encouraging even more people to participate.

“We need to hear from all communities, and it’s very important that we do that,” an official said.

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Administrators say hard choices have to be made to address declining enrollment. They say that over the last decade, they have 20,000 fewer students.

The district hired a consultant to take input at community meetings and go through thousands of online surveys. More meetings will take place starting Monday for the second scenario.

LIST OF POSSIBLE CLOSURES (AS OF MARCH 20)

Elementary Schools

Brockett (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Browns Mill (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Canby Lanes (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Columbia (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Evansdale (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Fairington (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Flat Shoals (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Henderson Mill (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Kelly Lake (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Kinsgley (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

McClendon (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Midvale (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Oak Grove (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Oakview (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Redan (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Robert Shaw Theme (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Rowland (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Stone Mill (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Stone Mountain (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Toney (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Woodridge (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Ashford Park (Proposed to convert to ELC)

Bob Mathis (Proposed to convert to ELC)

Ronald E McNair Discover Learning Academy (Proposed to convert to ELC

Cedar Grove (Proposed to convert to middle school)

Rock Chapel Elementary and Stoneview Elementary are not on the closure list for the second scenario.

Middle Schools

Cedar Grove (Proposed convert to elementary school)

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