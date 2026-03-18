Man arrested years after woman’s body found tossed on the side of I-675

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — More than four years after Cormella Thomas was found dead on the side of Interstate 675, the man police say is responsible is in custody.

Thomas, 30, was found in October 2021 with two gunshot wounds in her legs and a third in her chest. She died from her injuries.

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On Tuesday, Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen says Marquavius Hendrix was arrested and charged in her death.

Hendrix has been listed as the second most wanted person in Clayton County, Allen said.

Clayton County police initially put out a sketch of Thomas asking for help trying to identify her, but were later able to identify her.

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She left behind a 1-year-old child named Reign, which she had tattooed on her chest.

It’s unclear whether Hendrix and Thomas knew one another.

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