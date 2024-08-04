Atlanta police looking for machete-wielding suspect who robbed convenience store

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a convenience store and later pulled a machete as he was fleeing.

Police say on July 29, the suspect, who can be seen on surveillance video stole several beers from the Pit Stop Food Store at 288 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. in southwest Atlanta.

Officials say after stealing the beers, the suspect pulled a machete before leaving the scene.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

