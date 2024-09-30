Atlanta police investigating man found dead on Oakview Road in DeKalb County

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the death of a man found dead with gunshot wounds on Oakview Road.

Police said they were called to a location on Oakview Road at about 10:34 p.m. on Saturday responding to reports of someone being shot.

When they arrived, officers found a dead man with gunshot wounds.

APD said the DeKalb County Medical Examiner came to the scene and pronounced him dead before removing his body and homicide investigators began to work the scene.

At this time the investigation continues and the victim has not been identified.

