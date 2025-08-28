Atlanta officials celebrate reopening of Cascade Road after construction project

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Cascade Road has reopened after a major construction project.

The reopening announcement was made by Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday.

People came out for a block party to celebrate the news alongside Atlanta Fire Rescue and law enforcement officials.

Crews worked around the clock to complete a resurfacing project this month.

There are now new sidewalks, paths for bikers and joggers, and benches and streetlights for those who live and work in the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Cascade Road Complete Street project was initially announced in 2021 with a budget of $20.9 million, aiming to improve safety, connectivity, and accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers along a two-mile stretch of Cascade Road.

Businesses in the area reported a 30% decrease in sales during the ongoing construction, which took over two years to complete.

Some owners expressed concerns about the lack of a definitive completion date for the project at the time.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group