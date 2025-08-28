Atlanta officials celebrate reopening of Cascade Road after construction project

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Cascade Road has reopened after a major construction project.
The reopening announcement was made by Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday.
People came out for a block party to celebrate the news alongside Atlanta Fire Rescue and law enforcement officials.
Crews worked around the clock to complete a resurfacing project this month.
There are now new sidewalks, paths for bikers and joggers, and benches and streetlights for those who live and work in the area.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Cascade Road Complete Street project was initially announced in 2021 with a budget of $20.9 million, aiming to improve safety, connectivity, and accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers along a two-mile stretch of Cascade Road.
Businesses in the area reported a 30% decrease in sales during the ongoing construction, which took over two years to complete.
Some owners expressed concerns about the lack of a definitive completion date for the project at the time.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Push to close Apalachee High School on anniversary of shooting gains support
- Street scuffle, Newnan cop clipped by car lands 7 behind bars
- ‘Terrifying last four days’: Lil Nas X speaks about hospitalization, jailing
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group