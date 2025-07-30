Cascade Road business owners vent frustration over prolonged construction project

ATLANTA — Some business owners in southwest Atlanta say they’re continuing to lose money because of ongoing road construction.

They met on Tuesday to talk about their concerns.

Business owners say the Cascade Road street project is taking too long to finish.

“For over two years, we’ve endured confusion, broken promises, and crippling losses,” said Trinket Lewis, owner of MoreLyfe Juice on Cascade Road. “The City’s construction project was supposed to beautify our street, but instead, it has left businesses buried under economic rubble. Some of our neighbors have closed permanently. We can’t afford to wait any longer.”

On Tuesday, Atlanta Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet sent a letter of support to the businesses.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The message comes amid prolonged disruptions to the infrastructure project, which has caused problems for business owners due to reduced customer access and lost revenue.

“These are not minor inconveniences—they are critical issues with real economic consequences for your livelihoods and our community’s cultural and commercial fabric,” Councilmember Overstreet wrote in her letter to the merchants. “Your businesses are not only a source of local pride but also a key part of District 11’s economic vitality.”

Michael Smith, Press Secretary for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said, “The Mayor has tasked COO LaChandra Butler- Burks and Dr. Eloisa Klementich to organize another meeting with the businesses, City departments, and Councilmembers Overstreet and Boone, to review the timeline for the road closure and propose a plan to provide support to help affected businesses.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group