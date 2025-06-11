Neighbors, business owners on Cascade Road fed up with years of construction

ATLANTA — Neighbors and business owners along a busy corridor in southwest Atlanta just want to see the end to construction and detours.

For over three years, more than two miles of Cascade Road have been under construction.

“We are watching our community slowly poisoned to death,” one neighbor said.

Business owners spoke out during a standing-room-only community meeting Tuesday night.

“I don’t know if I can make it though the peak season because of construction,” one owner said.

Neighbors have also complained about sections of the road already completed.

Channel 2 Action News showed you video last month of the narrow lanes. After the sidewalks were widened for bikers and walkers, it left little room for cars, let alone buses, garbage trucks and emergency vehicles to pass each other.

Atlanta City Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet said the goal of the project was to slow down traffic and make it safe. Officials brought out two firetrucks last week to see if they fit side-by-side.

“The demonstration showed it was too narrow…100%," Overstreet said.

The new work to fix what was a poor design sets the project back even further.

Overstreet said the city and organizations are trying to help businesses make it through.

“It is a long journey, going on way too long, and we’ll all be better off once we’re on the other side of this and it’s buttoned up,” she said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Atlanta Department of Transportation, but officials did not give a hard date for the project’s completion. Another council member mentioned the end of summer and Labor Day as the goal.

