Vigil held for Morehouse College student who disappeared after car crash

Police in Virginia are working to confirm if a body found in a pond belongs to a missing Morehouse College student.

Kyle Coleman disappeared June 7 in Fairfax County, Virginia. Family told Channel 2’s ABC affiliate WJLA that the 19-year-old just finished his freshman year at Morehouse.

Police later found his car crashed and still running without him inside it, WJLA reported. Police said at the time that Coleman may have had a medical episode before the crash.

On Tuesday, police found a body in a nearby pond but have not confirmed if it was Coleman’s.

Meanwhile, family and friends held a vigil Tuesday night for Coleman at his old high school.

“His spirit was one of warmth ... He was a phenomenal young man and was just a joy,” said family friend Alene Devereaux.

