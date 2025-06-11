Vigil held for Morehouse College student who disappeared after car crash

Police in Virginia are working to confirm if a body found in a pond belongs to a missing Morehouse College student.
Kyle Coleman disappeared June 7 in Fairfax County, Virginia. Family told Channel 2’s ABC affiliate WJLA that the 19-year-old just finished his freshman year at Morehouse.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police later found his car crashed and still running without him inside it, WJLA reported. Police said at the time that Coleman may have had a medical episode before the crash.
On Tuesday, police found a body in a nearby pond but have not confirmed if it was Coleman’s.
Meanwhile, family and friends held a vigil Tuesday night for Coleman at his old high school.
“His spirit was one of warmth ... He was a phenomenal young man and was just a joy,” said family friend Alene Devereaux.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woodstock High School students and staff mourn senior who died on Lake Allatoona
- They were once best friends, then one killed the other. We take you inside this bizarre murder case
- Raids uncover largest fentanyl pill operation in state history in Atlanta, Douglasville
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group