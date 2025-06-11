Woodstock High School students and staff mourn senior who died on Lake Allatoona

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Woodstock High School students and staff are mourning the loss of a senior who died in an accident on Lake Allatoona.

The school said Jackson Croft, 17, a member of the class of 2026, loved fishing, hunting, rodeo, racing, and being outdoors.

The school said in a post on Facebook:

“He was not a fan of school (great outdoorsmen, cowboys, and race car drivers rarely are), but he was a joy to have in the classroom and someone who made all of us better, someone who made us who we are: unique, honest, and dedicated. His life was cut way too short, but his impact on all those he encouraged, befriended, and connected with will be everlasting. Our community mourns with and prays for his family. Jackson, you are missed!”

The school also posted reflections from some of his teachers on Facebook, including, “Jackson was a man of few words, but he made up for that with his spirited determination and gave it his all. He could do anything he set his mind to. He was in Work-Based Learning last year, and during homeroom, he always enjoyed talking about the program and the work he was doing. I was so proud of what he accomplished. I will miss him so much. We all will.”

On Thursday, June 5, Cherokee County 911 dispatchers received reports of a boat spinning in circles on Lake Allatoona.

Croft’s body was recovered the next day, several hundred feet away from where his boat was found circling in 22 feet of water.

