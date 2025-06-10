Fake Uber Eats killing suspect in court, victim’s family removed from hearing

Emotions ran high in court during a bond hearing Tuesday for a man accused in a deadly shooting in Union City.

Family members of the victim, Martino Allen, had to briefly leave the Fulton County courtroom. Deputies threatened to lock people up if there wasn’t order, Channel 2’s Tom Jones reported.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It got so heated that deputies took the defendant, Montravis Luke, out of the courtroom, and the judge had to step off the bench.

The brother of the victim was removed from court. Most of the family returned, and the hearing got underway.

Prosecutors asked the judge to keep Luke behind bars. They said he was captured on surveillance video May 12 with three others going to Allen’s apartment and killing him.

The victim’s mother, Tiffany Fuller, previously told Channel 2 that they knocked on the door, said they were Uber Eats and then began shooting. She said her son was a week away from graduating high school.

Luke’s attorney said the accused had driven the men there but had nothing to do with shooting.

The judge ruled Luke is a danger to the community, posed a significant risk of intimidating witnesses and was a risk of flight.

He was denied bond, something Fuller said was the right decision.

“His lawyer said that he just graduated,” she said. “Well, when you were graduating, I was planning a funeral for my son. I will not stop until I get justice for my son.”

Prosecutors said they have warrants out for two other men seen in the video and are still trying to locate the fourth person.

Luke faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime. He was arrested right after his high school graduation ceremony.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group