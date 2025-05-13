Mom says son was graduating high school in a week when someone pretending to be Uber Eats killed him

UNION CITY, Ga. — A mother says her son was a week away from his high school graduation, but he won’t make it after someone shot and killed him.

When 18-year-old Martino Allen opened his door at the Legacy Ridge Apartments around 10 p.m. Monday, he was met by a barrage of bullets. A neighbor’s video doorbell recorded the sound of the shots.

“They killed my baby for no reason,” his mother, Tiffany Fuller, cried outside of her son’s apartment.

She says the bullets ended Martino’s dreams.

“My baby just went to the prom,” she cried. “Someone knocked on the door and said Uber Eats, and when my son opened the door, they just started shooting him.”

Neighbors shared video of what appeared to be young men in hoods and masks headed towards Martino’s apartment right before the shots.

“One of them had on a red ski mask, and one of them had on a hoodie. One didn’t have nothing on,” Fuller told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

Fuller said only her son stayed in the apartment until police arrived.

Jones asked Fuller did she believed her son was set up.

“Yes. He was set up. Yes, he was,” she replied.

“This has completely broken my family in half,” Martino’s sister, Kamiya Fuller, said.

Kamiya Fuller recalled her brother as the sweetest person. Someone who just had a great time at the prom and was looking forward to graduating from McNair High School.

Kamiya Fuller won’t rest until her brother’s killers are caught.

“If you know something, please say something. This could be your child,” Kamiya Fuller said.

Union City police say they are actively investigating this case. They say they have the videos of the three men, but didn’t want to say much more.

Contact Union City police if you have any information.

