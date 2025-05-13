Elderly Johns Creek woman tricked out of $47,000 while doing crossword puzzle

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek police are warning the public about a scheme that ended with an elderly woman losing nearly $50,000.

They say she was doing a crossword puzzle online when a pop-up ad told her there was a problem and she needed to call a number.

The person on the other end of the call pretended to be with Bank of America and told her she had too much money in her account and she needed to transfer $47,800 to a Bitcoin machine.

After she made the transfer, she was asked to send a photo of the receipt.

When she started to get suspicious and said she was going to call police, she got a call from someone pretending to be Captain Deb Coble with the Johns Creek Police Department.

She was asked to withdraw another $10,000, but when know one showed up to collect it, she went to the police station and reported it as a scam.

Police are reminding everyone that banks and law enforcement agencies will never ask you to withdraw or transfer money into Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency machines.

