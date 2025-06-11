1 arrested as protesters fill Buford Highway over response to immigration raids in Los Angeles

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven police are asking people to avoid parts of Buford Highway as a large immigration rally continues there.

Organizers say the rally is to protest the National Guard being deployed to Los Angeles over immigration protests that unfolded in that city starting on Friday.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers is at the rally in Brookhaven and has learned that one person has been arrested. It is unclear why at this point, but she is working get answers.

In the meantime, Brookhaven police are saying to avoid Buford Highway near N. Cliff Valley Way NE.

