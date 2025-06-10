Teen thrown from home by tornado in Henry County moving to rehab facility

ATLANTA — The teenager who survived a tornado that threw him out of his Henry County home will soon be leaving Grady Memorial Hospital.

Malachi Chaney, 19, has been undergoing surgeries and treatment there for nearly two weeks now.

His parents said he will move to the Shepherd Center on Wednesday. Doctors there specialize in treating traumatic brain injuries.

“He has to go to a rehab to fully recover, but I did make a point, when I spoke to them, I said I have to have a bed right next to my son because I can’t leave his side,” said Tray Chaney.

The tornado hit their home in Locust Grove May 29. First responders said it sucked the father, Tray, and son, Malachi, out of the home. They were both hospitalized, but the son suffered the worst injuries. His parents said he has broken bones in his face, broken ribs, an injured neck and punctured lung.

His mom, Ayesha Chaney, said he is laughing and talking. He is starting to feed himself and starting to walk on his own.

“He’s my superhero.” said Ayesha. “It could have been a whole lot worse, and he wouldn’t be here. He survived that. That’s amazing to me. He survived it.”

