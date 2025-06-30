‘Just the world we live in:’ Parkgoers react after deadly shooting at Coan Park

ATLANTA — Days after a shooting left two men dead at an Atlanta park, people were already back outside to play games and enjoy the outdoors.

The shooting happened at Coan Park on Saturday. Police told Channel 2 Action News that the incident happened in the evening, during a fraternity event.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was at Coan Park, where the incident left two dead and two others wounded near a canopy, sending people scattering and running for cover.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Parkgoers told Jones that they were back at the park because it’s just the norm.

“It’s just the world that we live in,” Carlos Head, a parkgoer, told Jones.

Head said he hadn’t heard about the shooting on Saturday, which happened just a few feet from where he was sitting and studying philosophy on Monday.

TRENDING STORIES:

However, Head told Channel 2 Action News that he wasn’t surprised that an argument at the park led to the loss of two lives.

“We’re losing our humanity,” Head said. “I don’t care where you go, you’re always at risk of the possibility of violence.”

Police told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that a fraternity had gathered there Saturday around 8 p.m. when Justin Minnetee crashed the party.

Lt. Andrew Smith, Atlanta Police Department, said it “started a confrontation which led to guns being produced.”

Minnetee was hit and later died. Police said they believe he initiated the entire ordeal.

Anthony Pearson, 33, was hit in the head and killed during the incident as well.

“The male that’s deceased, we are told, was not involved in the altercation,” Smith told Channel 2 Action News.

Pearson’s friends said he was a kind and loving soul, describing him as a mentor to younger members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.

“This is just Coan Park,” Head told Jones. “But go to the Westside and it’s Bankhead, and go to the southside and it’s Greenbriar.”

The other person shot and the one grazed in the shooting are stable, police said.

According to officers, they see these situations too often, where arguments lead to gunfire.

They said they hope people choose not to resort to violence and to call 911 instead.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group