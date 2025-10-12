Atlanta landscaper badly injured when would-be thief runs him over, drags him through parking lot

ATLANTA — An Atlanta landscaper is still recovering a month after he said he was run over by a thief trying to steal his livelihood.

It was the early morning of September 13 when Grover Poindexter said he was woken up by the sight of red taillights shining through his apartment window.

The small business owner went outside to see what was going on — and that’s when he said he spotted someone trying to steal his trailer filled with all the equipment for his lawn care business.

Poindexter said the suspect hit a tree and a fire hydrant while backing up. At some point during the chaos, he said, the driver ran over him.

“When he ran over me, he crushed my femur, broke 10 ribs, and messed up my ankle,” Poindexter told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

According to Chamblee Police, the suspect also damaged several vehicles in the parking lot during the incident. Poindexter said the driver was wearing a wig and appeared to be bald underneath. He adds that the trailer eventually came unhitched, and the thief didn’t get away with anything.

While Poindexter still has all of his equipment, he said the ordeal has cut deep into his ability to earn a living.

“This is just the beginning. I have a rod in my leg, plates in my ribcage — so I have a long way to heal. There’s no way to know how long I’ll be out,” said Poindexter.

Despite the pain and uncertainty, Poindexter said it’s been the support from his community that’s kept him going.

Chamblee Police have not made any arrests in the case and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

