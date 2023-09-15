Atlanta is giving out free PCR tests for COVID-19

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta is giving out free PCR testing for COVID-19.

A new testing kiosk is open in midtown Atlanta, at the entrance to Piedmont Park on 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive.

The kiosk opened on Sunday.

Anyone can go during park hours, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Two more kiosks are set to open in the next few weeks in northwest Atlanta.

“Self-testing is one of the best and most responsible ways we can collectively help mitigate any spread of COVID-19. This is especially important ahead of large gatherings and smaller gatherings ahead of the holiday months. Thank you to our public health partners at the State and County levels for helping expand access to testing by meeting people where they are,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

The tests are free, but for those with insurance, will have their insurance billed for the test. Results are typically sent to an individual via text or email within 48 hours.

