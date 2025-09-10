Atlanta is 5th in nation for new apartment construction this year

ATLANTA — Atlanta is set to rank fifth in the United States for new apartment construction in 2025. The report from Rent Cafe says 17,512 new units are expected to be completed in the city this year.

This surge in construction is part of a broader trend across the South, which will account for more than half of all new apartment developments in the U.S. this year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The study attributes Atlanta’s construction boom in part to the Atlanta Beltline and other 2026 FIFA World Cup revitalization efforts.

RELATED STORIES

Nationwide, an estimated 506,353 new apartment units are expected to be completed by the end of 2025. Although this figure is lower than last year’s record-breaking numbers, it remains significantly higher than the annual averages since 2015.

The South is experiencing a significant influx of new apartment developments, driven by its status as a “migration magnet” due to job growth and economic expansion.

Texas and Florida are leading this trend, with Texas set to open 81,407 new apartments and Florida 62,184.

The New York metro area continues to lead the nation in apartment construction for the fourth consecutive year, with 30,023 new units expected in 2025, despite a slight decrease from the previous year.

As Atlanta and the broader Southern region continue to attract new residents, the demand for rental housing remains high, fueling ongoing construction and development efforts.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group