Atlanta home buyers offered more sale concessions in 2025

ATLANTA — A recent study on housing sale concessions, when home sellers give things to buyers to help push a sale through, showed that in major markets, sellers were giving more.

Among the big cities the Redfin analysis focused on, Seattle and Portland were the only cities where home sellers were making bigger concessions than Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s super common to see seller concessions for condos and new-construction townhomes, but less so for single-family homes—unless the single-family home has been sitting on the market for a while,” Stephanie Kastner, a Redfin Premier real estate agent, said.

Kastner said rising home owners’ association fees and insurance prices were making condos a harder sell.

TRENDING STORIES:

"Builders are offering concessions because it’s in their best interest to keep sale prices high; they’re willing to pay buyers’ closing costs and maybe provide a free washer-dryer if it means they don’t have to drop the listing price,” Kastner added.

For the current real estate market in the metro Atlanta area, Redfin reported 61.5% of homes were sold with concessions from January to March, a nearly 5% increase from the same time in 2024.

Common concessions include covering closing costs like appraisal fees, title insurance or loan origination fees, according to the National Association of Realtors.

The Redfin data comes alongside new numbers from the Georgia MLS, a real estate services company that tracks buying and selling in the state.

In March, GAMLS data showed home sale volumes had fallen nearly 5% both for dollar volume and units sold.

However, inventory data was better, showing a 20.1% increase in listings and a 48% increase in active listings compared to the previous year.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group