Heavy police presence in DeKalb County community

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — As many families are waking up to start their day, many will notice a heavy police presence in a Stone Mountain community.

Stonegate Industrial Boulevard is blocked off. However, the police activity appears to be along Longman Way.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer spotted multiple DeKalb County officials, including DeKalb County police, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, DKPD SWAT, and first responders.

Channel 2’s Darryn Moore says one person was being taken away in handcuffs.

DKPD has not said who that person is or if they are connected to the police activity.

This is a developing story. We’re working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

