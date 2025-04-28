Argument between rideshare driver and passenger ends in shooting in midtown Atlanta

Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday at Atlantic Station in midtown Atlanta.

Police said an argument between a rideshare driver and a passenger escalated into gunfire.

Officers said the driver shot the passenger. The victim was stable and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The driver was detained by police.

Their investigation is ongoing.

