24-year-old driver clocked going 130 mph along I-75, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver is behind bars after deputies said she was caught speeding on Interstate 75.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Thursday, Bibb County deputies arrested a 24-year-old woman of Jacksonville, Fla.

According to officials, the driver was spotted driving a Jeep Cherokee at 93 miles per hour. When she switched lanes, she sped up to 130 mph after the deputy pulled out behind her, the BCSO said.

TRENDING STORIES:

While conducting the traffic stop, deputies said the driver was uncooperative. She was arrested and booked into the Bibb County Detention Center.

She faces numerous charges. Her identity was not released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group