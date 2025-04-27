3, including metro Atlanta man, charged with laundering $30 million in drug money

FLORENCE, SC — Three people, including a Gwinnett County man, have been indicted in connection with a money laundering scheme.

Last Tuesday, a federal grand jury in Florence, SC, indicted Puquan Huang, 49, of Buford, and Nasir Ullah, 28, and Naim Ullah, 32, both of Sumter, SC, with conspiring to launder millions of dollars from drug trafficking.

According to court documents, Nasir and Naim Ullah and Huang allegedly worked for an organization that laundered at least $30 million in profits related to cocaine and fentanyl distribution.

Officials said the drugs entered the U.S. illegally, through Mexico. The suspects and their co-conspirators allegedly traveled throughout the U.S. to collect drug money.

They talked with co-conspirators in China to arrange for the laundering of the money through transactions designed to hide the source of the profits, including disguising the source of the drug proceeds by moving money through the shipment of electronic goods to China and the Middle East, officials said.

“As alleged in the indictment, the defendants laundered tens of millions of dollars in drug proceeds from the United States through China and the Middle East, enabling a continuous flow of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs into our country from Mexico,” said Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

If convicted, they each face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

