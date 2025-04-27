Man wearing ‘sheriff’ hat accused of impersonation, swindling GA businesses

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office arrested a man they said tried to represent himself as one of their own.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said that on April 16, it began receiving complaints and concerns about a person visiting their businesses and asking for financial donations for ads to be published in magazines and coloring books.

After looking into the complaints, deputies identified the suspect as Terry Allen Damstra.

Officials said Damstra is from the Grayson, Ga. area, but was conducting activity for a company in Texas.

BCSO said he would introduce and represent himself as being from the sheriff’s office. According to authorities, he would wear a black hat with ‘sheriff’ embroidered in bright yellow letters. Witnesses said he also wore a ‘pullover’ type shirt with Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office embroidered on the chest.

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

The following day, Damstra was arrested and charged with 15 counts of impersonating a public official or officer and one count of possession of marijuana.

The BCSO said Damstra is not an employee or affiliated with the sheriff’s office.

If you have any additional information about Damstra or these cases, call Inv. William Sims at 912-764-1767.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group