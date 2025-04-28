“Something great we need out here.” New program offers benefits for DoorDash drivers

ATLANTA — For the very first time, drivers who contract with DoorDash have an opportunity to collect benefits from the company.

The program will give eligible Georgia Dashers access to retirement savings; health, dental, and vision insurance; and even paid time off.

To be eligible, Georgia Dashers will need to earn at least $1,000 in the first quarter of 2025. Participating Dashers will be able to contribute personal funds as well, and the account and all funds will remain portable with them.

Georgia is only the second state in the country to take part in the program and dashers say it’s a program that could change lives. The pilot program follows a similar one that launched in Pennsylvania last year. Over 4,000 Pennsylvania Dashers signed up to participate.

Georgia Dashers like Mario Smith, who recently enrolled in the program said something like this is life-changing.

“A lot of people have a hard time managing their money,” Smith said. “So, knowing that you have some money piling up for you for retirement, savings, benefits, health insurance, that is something great that we need out here.”

Governor Brian Kemp commended DoorDash earlier this year for their work in supporting Georgia’s workforce.

“In the No. 1 state for business, we celebrate our private sector partners who not only create good paying jobs for our people, but also take innovative approaches to expanding benefits to our growing workforce,” Kemp said. “We are excited for DoorDash, and Georgia Dashers, as this new program is rolled out and wish them success in this pursuit.”

A spokesperson with DoorDash says the deadline to enroll for the program is Monday, April 28th.

