1 person critically injured after being hit, dragged by reckless driver in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News obtained exclusive video of a scene where a driver hit a 19-year-old in a Marietta parking lot just before police arrived on Friday night.

It happened in the Westside Plaza at the corner of Powder Springs Road and Sandtown Road.

The video shows two cars doing burnouts, spinning in circles in a parking lot for several minutes before police arrived.

Police provided Channel 2’s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell with photos of a silver Infiniti G35. Police said the driver of that car is responsible for hitting and critically injuring the victim.

As each of the two cars reached high speeds, people stood so close, some with phones in their hand to record videos, that they nearly got hit.

At one point, you can see people hanging out of the window of one of the cars before it speeds off.

A smaller car then comes into view and does the same behavior.

For nearly 10 minutes, each car spun in circles until police arrived.

Police said Jeremias Perez was either standing or walking at Westside Plaza, and as the Infiniti was leaving the parking lot, the driver hit and dragged Perez with the car, failing to stop.

Police are hoping the images will give them leads as to who was driving.

Police said they have located the suspect’s vehicle and have identified a person of interest. Their investigation is continuing.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Marietta police at 770-794-5300 or call 911.

