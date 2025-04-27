The mystery caller to Shedeur Sanders during the draft was the son of a Falcons coach

ATLANTA — This might very well be the weirdest in the long list of weird things that have happened in Atlanta sports.

By now, most sports fans are familiar with the NFL Draft free-fall of former Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, son of former Atlanta Falcon and current Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders.

Shedeur, once considered a first round pick, saw his draft stock drop quickly as nobody called his name on either Thursday or Friday night.

Friday night, during Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft, Sanders received a phone call that he thought might be someone picking him to play football for them.

Turns out it was a prank call.

son of Falcons DC has issued an apology

As it turned out, the call was made by Jax Ulbrich, the 21-year-old son of Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

According to a statement issued by the team Sunday afternoon, Jax got the number off of an open iPad after he wrote down the phone number and made the call.

Falcons statement :



The Atlanta Falcons do not condone this behavior and send our sincere apologies to Shedeur Sanders and his family, who we have been in contact with to apologize to, as well as facilitate an apology directly from Jax to the Sanders family.

Sanders did eventually get drafted, he was the 144th pick in the draft (5th round) by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday afternoon.

